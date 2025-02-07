New water tower project continues to move forward

Thursday, June 26, marked another item checked off the list for the water tower project. Around 9:30 am the tank of the water tower was secured to the crane. Once adjustments were made lifting of the tank started around 11:20 am. At approximately 11:40 am the tank had been set into place atop the tower. If you look closely at the middle picture you can see a technician just inside the top of the tower as the tank was being lifted. By late afternoon both the large and small cranes had been lowered and moved to the side of the water tower.

The tank alone weighs in at 90,000 lbs. and the tower with the tank in place stands at 212 feet tall. When completed the water tower will hold 250,000 gallons of water.

There is still a lot of work to be done on the tower, including painting which will include a Longhorn with white paint overall. The projected completion date is set for the end of September.