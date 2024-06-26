New team members at your local Lynn’s Dakotamart

When shopping at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Faith, you will see a few new faces to welcome to our community.

Christina Sullivan was born in Colville, Washington, moved to Phoenix Arizona and grew up there.

Christina previously worked in management for Walmart for 2 years and worked at Lincoln Silver Dollar Bar in Haugan, Montana for six years before joining the Lynn’s Dakotamart team. Christina shares, “I treat everyone that comes through the door with kindness and respect. I am looking forward to learning the needs of the community and rising to them!”

Justin LeBau was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota and raised along the Missouri River near Gettysburg, South Dakota.

Justin drove a big rig for many years and occasionally still hauls cattle for locals and he has 4 years of experience in meat cutting. Justin takes pride in his work, “If the customer is not happy I’m not happy.”

Diane Fees recently returned to Lynn’s Dakotamart as the Assistant Manager. Diane says, “I love helping the customers get what they need and enjoy working the produce department as well as many other tasks.

Zach Nelson was born and raised in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Zach comes to Faith from the Lynn’s Dakotamart store in Custer, South Dakota.

Zach has 15+ years of experience the retail industry, including meat, produce, center store as well as middle management. Zach shares, “Growing up my mother worked in grocery stores, so you could say I grew up in the industry. I want to treat everyone by the golden rule. Everyone I’ve met so far has been super polite and friendly. I can’t wait to make myself part of this wonderful community for years to come!”