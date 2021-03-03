National History Day 2021 winners at FHS

The National history Day was held at the Faith School in February.

The top three finishers at Faith’s local competition qualify to compete at the regional competition in Buffalo, SD, March 3, 2021.

This year’s theme is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.” The National History Day theme is meant to help students direct their research. Students must make a connection between the theme and their topic. The themes that are chosen are broad, allowing students to research topics on all levels from local history to ancient history. In order to draw a connection to the theme, students must understand the historical significance of their topic and answer questions about time, place, and context. Understanding the impact and significance of the topic will help define why the topic is important and draw this connection to the theme.

Students start working on their displays well in advance of the presentation day. The students pictured above placed in the top 3 of their chosen category for the FHS National History Day competition. These students have qualified to compete at the regional competition in Buffalo, SD, March 3rd, 2021.

Senior Group Website:

1st Allison Haines and Ariah Engel

2nd Olivia Spencer and Katie Sheridan

3rd Corbin Mackaben, Joey Richardson, Thomas Thunder

Senior Individual

Documentary:

1st Kaylee Jordan

Senior Individual

Performance:

1st Chloie Jones

Senior Individual Paper:

1st Kaycee Groves

2nd Emma Richardson

Junior Group Exhibit:

1st RyLee Price and Tez Dieters

7th Grade Individual

Exhibit:

1st Tace Berglund

2nd Aliza Marsh

3rd Cheyenne Van Der Linden

8th Individual Exhibit

1st Darryl Millner

2nd Emilee Smith

3rd Colby Olson

Senior Group Exhibit:

1st Cord Capp and Lanny Brooks

2nd Caden Selby and Skylar Vig

3rd Carlota Brotons and Gaia Vagnini

Senior Individual Exhibit:

1st Blake Vig

2nd John Van Der Linden

3rd Teancum Maxwell