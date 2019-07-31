Meade County 4-H members compete in Master Chef challenge

Meade County 4-H held the Master Chef Competition at the Sturgis Brown High School Culinary Arts kitchen on July 16th with seventeen 4-H members participating. Cloverbuds had the challenge of making a smoothie, salad, or sandwich. Individual chefs drew 3 secret ingredients that they were given 3 weeks to incorporate into a creative dish. Partner cooking give kids the opportunity to work on their teamwork and prepare a cultural dish. Scoring criteria is based on taste, use of secret ingredients, appearance, personal presentation, difficulty of recipe, personal grooming, organization, safety, and completing within allowed time. Lori Jeffery and Kelly Magdanz were the judges.