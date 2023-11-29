Lynn's Dakotamart approved for off sale liquor license

Faith City Council members approved the off-sale liquor li- cense for Lynn’s Dakotamart during the public hearing at their November 21st meeting. Chris Murray spoke for the license on behalf of Lynn’s. Murray said, “This would maybe bring more people to town to shop and would help make it more of a one-stop shopping business.” He felt it would be an asset to the town as it would be more convenient for those who don’t live in town or are passing through. There was no opposition to issuing them a license.

M&D Food Shop also applied for a license but as there was only one available there was no need to advertise for a hearing.

Resolution No. 11-21-23-01 Transfers was approved.

All liquor license renewals were approved for 2024. These licenses are held by Two R Bar, Horns Up, Dollar General, Lynn’s, Cenex, M&D, along with the Lone Tree Bar.