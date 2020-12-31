Longhorns trample the Tigers

The jr. varsity and varsity Longhorn teams came out strong at the beginning of their games against the Dupree Tigers on Tuesday, December 22 to get two huge wins.

The jr. varsity had three players scoring in the double digits: Caden Selby with 20, Matthew Gray 13 and Jackson Schauer added 10. Matthew also pulled down 13 big rebounds.

Quarter scores

Faith 20-35-49-56

Dupree 2-12-16-25

Stats: Matthew Gray 13 pts, 2 assts, 13 rebs, 2 blks; Caden Selby 20 pts, 3 assts, 4 rebs, 1 stl; Jackson Schauer 10 pts, 2 assts, 5 rebs, 1 def, 7 stls; Buddy Howie 1 reb; Brigg Price 5 pts, 2 assts, 3 rebs, 2 stls; Colby Olson 1 blk; Drew Harper 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl; Clay Longbrake 4 pts, 2 rebs; Tyon Arneson 1 reb; Teancum Maxwell 2 pts, 2 rebs; Waycee Nelson 1 asst, 3 rebs, 1 def.

The varsity boys also had three players scoring double digits in their big win. Tyson Selby led with 18 points, followed by Jackson Schauer with 11 and Jess Harper with 10. Tyson also had a big night rebounding with 13 on the night.

Quarter scores

Faith 12-30-44-68

Dupree 8-16-24-32

Stats: Brayden Price 9 pts, 1 asst, 3 rebs, 1 stl; Jess Harper 10 pts, 6 assts, 7 rebs, 3 stls; Matthew Gray 4 pts, 1 reb; Caden Selby 3 pts, 2 rebs, 1 def; Jackson Schauer 11 pts, 4 assts, 3 rebs, 1def, 1 stl; Brigg Price 1 stl; Tyson Selby 18 pts, 3 assts, 13 rebs, 4 def, 4 stls; Teancum Maxwell 1reb; Corbin Mackaben 4 pts, 1 asst, 2 rebs; Joel Gifford 9 pts, 8 rebs, 2 defs; Waycee Nelson 1 reb.