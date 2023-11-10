Home / Faith Independent / Longhorns gather to celebrate FHS Homecoming 2023
Longhorns gather to celebrate FHS Homecoming 2023

Wed, 10/11/2023 - 10:40am admin
Faith homecoming 2023 kicked off with coronation last Monday night at the School gym.
Jackson Schauer and Reagan Grueb were crowned King and Queen at the end of a very enjoyable program. Following coronation a favorite FHS tradition, the burning of the F was held outdoors for all to enjoy. Cheering, singing of the School song, and plenty of photo ops added to the fun while hyping everyone up for a full week of celebrating FHS.

