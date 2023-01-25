Lady Longhorns Little Moreau Conference Tournament Champions

Champions, Lady Longhorns Little Moreau Conference Tournament player stats and final scores

The Lady Longhorns hosted the Bison Cardinals on January 19th in their first game of the Little Moreau Conference Tournament. The Ladies pulled out to the lead in the first quarter and carried it to the end. Shada Selby led the scoring with 20 points followed closely by TyAnn Mortenson with 17.

Quarter scores

Faith 19-29-47-59

Bison 10-20-40-48

Stats: Kambelle Schauer 2 pts, 2 rebs, 1 steal; TyAnn Mortenson 17 pts, 8 rebs, 6 assists, 4 steals; Tallyn Pederson 3 pts, 4 rebs, 1 steal; Jaysee Jones 6 pts, 2 rebs, 3 steals; Tandee Nelson 3 pts, 3 rebs, 1 steal; Shada Selby 20 pts, 7 rebs, 1 assist, 1 steal; Tristan Kennedy 8 pts 4 rebs, 1 steal

The Lady Longhorns moved into the semi-finals against the Harding County Ranchers. The Lady Longhorns trailed at the end of the first quarter but took the lead in the second quarter and maintained it for the win. TyAnn Mortenson led the Ladies with 21 points. Kambelle Schauer added 10 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds.

Quarter scores

Faith 6-17-26-53

Harding County 9-15-30-46

Stats: Kambelle Schauer 10 pts, 10 rebs, 1 assist, 1 steal; TyAnn Mortenson 21 pts, 7 rebs, 3 assists, 3 steals; Tallyn Pederson 9 pts, 1 reb, 1 steal; Jaysee Jones 1 pt, 2 rebs; Tandee Nelson 7 pts, 2 rebs, 1assist, 7 steals; Shada Selby 5 pts, 5 rebs, 2 assists, 1 steal; Tristan Kennedy 1 reb

Their second win pitted them against the Lemmon Cowgirls in the championship game. The Lady Longhorns came out strong in the opening quarter and came out with a big win for the championship title. Once again, TyAnn Mortenson was the high scorer with 15 points, followed closely by Tallyn Pederson with 13. TyAnn also pulled down 12 big rebounds on the night.

Quarter scores

Faith 19-32-45-55

Lemmon 8-11-21-33

Stats: Kambelle Schauer 9 pts, 3 rebs, 1 assist, 3 steals; TyAnn Mortenson 15 pts, 12 rebs, 7 assists, 3 steals; Tallyn Pederson 13 pts, 1 reb, 2 assists, 1 steal; Jaysee Jones 2 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assists; Tandee Nelson 9 pts, 2 rebs, 1 assist; Shada Selby 4 pts, 8 rebs, 2 assists, 1 steal; Tristan Kennedy 3 pts 5 rebs, 1 assist

Shada Selby, Kambelle Schauer and TyAnn Mortenson were named to the All-Tournment Team.

The next action for the Lady Longhorns will be this Friday when they host Newell in a double header.

* See page 9 for game stats from the West River Tournament