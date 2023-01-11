Home / Faith Independent / Lady Longhorns get three wins over Newell Irrigators
Lady Longhorns get three wins over Newell Irrigators

Wed, 11/01/2023 - 8:17am admin
The three Lady Longhorn teams had a successful night when they hosted the Newell Irrigators on Monday, October 23rd, which was also Parents Night. 
The C team and JV team both won their two sets. 
The varsity  girls won in three sets, 25-10, 25-18, 25-23.
TyAnn Mortenson had 15 kills, along with 5 aces. Kambelle Schauer had 17 digs, and Skylar Vig had 32 assists.  Kambelle, Tandee Nelson and Katie Sheridan each had two aces.
Bridgett Lemmel: 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig
Reagan Grueb: 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist
Kambelle Schauer: 2 aces, 17 digs
TyAnn Mortenson: 5 aces, 15 kills, 1 block, 2 assists, 5 digs
RyLee Price: 4 kills, 5 digs
Skylar Vig: 1 kill, 32 assists, 9 digs
Tandee Nelson: 2 aces, 9 digs
Katie Sheridan: 2 aces, 10 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs
Journey King: 1 kill
Emilee Smith: 6 digs
The Lady Longhorns had a bye in the first round of the playoffs this past Monday night. They played the winner of the Bison vs. Tiospaye Topa game last night, Tuesday. The finals will be held tomorrow night, Thursday, beginning at 5:30.
 

 

