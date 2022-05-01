Lady Longhorns get three wins over New Underwood

The Lady Longhorns hosted New Underwood on Saturday, December 18th, 2021. The C team came out with the win in the two quarters played.

Scores

Faith 11-21

New Underwood 4-9

Stats: Brynlie Price 2 pts; Jae’cyn Starr 2 pts, 4 rebs, 4 steals; Ann Ulrich 6 pts, 1 asst; Whitnie Veit 2 rebs, 1 asst; Bentley Frei 2 pts; Cashley King 1 reb, 1 asst; Tandee Nelson 7 pts, 1 reb, 1 asst, 2 stls; Katelyn Totten 2 pts

The JV girls were on fire and got a big win, 57-15. The Ldies had two scoring in the double digits, Reagan Grueb with 12 and Tristan Kennedy with 10. Tristan also pulled down 7 rebounds.

Scores

Faith 12-30-44-57

New Underwood 2-5-15-15

Stats: Brynlie Price 1 reb, 1 asst, 1 stl; Kambelle Schauer 8 pts, 1 stl; Jae’cyn Starr 5 pts, 5 rebs, 1 stl; Ann Ulrich 1 reb, 1 asst, 1 stl; Tallyn Pederson 7 pts, 4 rebs, 1 stl; Whitnie Veit 3 pts, 2 rebs, 1 asst; Bentley Frei 1 reb; Kinley Kirkley 3 pts, 5 assts, 2 stls; Tandee Nelson 3 pts, 1 asst, 2 stls; Reagan Grueb 12 pts, 1 asst, 2 stls; Katelyn Totten 6 pts, 3 rebs; Tristan Kennedy 10 pts, 7 rebs, 1 asst, 2 stls

The varsity girls also came out with the win. Cassidy Scheulke and Shada Selby each scored 14 points. Shada pulled down 11 rebounds.

Scores

Faith 7-17-28-45

New Underwood 16-18-31-38

Stats: Kambelle Schauer 8 pts, 2 rebs, 3 assts; Katie Sheridan 1 reb; Jaysee Jones 1 pt, 1 reb, 3 assts; Cassidy Schuelke 14 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts, 4 stls; Shada Selby 14 pts, 11 rebs, 2 assts, 1 stl; Reagan Grueb 3 pts, 2 rebs; TyAnnMortenson 7 pts, 6 rebs, 1 asst, 2 stls; Tristan Kennedy 1 asst, 1 stl