Lady Longhorns bring West River Tournament championship home second year in a row
Wed, 01/22/2025 - 12:47pm admin
The West River Tournament opened at Newell on Tuesday, January 14th with the Faith Lady Longhorns taking on the New Underwood Lady Tigers in their first game of the tournament. Faith took the lead in the first quarter and increased it as the game went on for the big win. Kambelle Schauer led the scoring with 16 points.
Quarter scores
Faith 9-20-27-46
New Underwood 2-11-18-21
Stats: Brynlie Price 1 reb
Kambelle Schauer 16 pts, 2 rebs, 6 stls
TyAnn Mortenson 6 pts, 5 rebs, 6 stls
Jae’cyn Starr 5 pts, 5 rebs, 2 stls
Ann Ulrich 1 stl
Raynee Jones 1 stl
Sawyer Simons 3 pts
Tandee Nelson 7 pts, 4 rebs, 3 stls
Katelyn Totten 3 pts, 1 reb
Whitnie Veit 7 rebs
Cashley King 1 reb
Kaylee Smith 6 pts, 3 rebs
Tayvin Pederson 1 reb
Bridger Frei 1 stl
Aspen Senn 1 reb
This win put them in the semi-finals against the Newell Lady Irrigators in Newell on Thursday, 16th. Faith took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Kambelle Schauer and TyAnn Mortenson both had 9 points, followed by Kaylee Smith with 8 points. Raynee Jones pulled down 10 big rebounds for the Lady Longhorns.
Quarter scores
Faith 9-26-32-47
Newell 1-7-12-20
Stats: Brynlie Price 1 stl
Kambelle Schauer 9 pts, 4 rebs, 1 stl
TyAnn Mortenson 9 pts, 7 rebs, 6 stls
Jae’cyn Starr 5 rebs
Ann Ulrich 3 pts
Raynee Jones 1 pt, 10 rebs, 2 stls
Sawyer Simons 1 reb
Tandee Nelson 5 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls
Katelyn Totten 5 pts, 6 rebs
Whitnie Veit 3 pts, 3 rebs, 1 stl
Cashley King 2 pts
Shaie Veit 2 pts, 2 rebs
Kaylee Smith 8 pts, 3 rebs, 1 stl
Tayvin Pederson 1 stl
Bridger Frei 1 reb
Aspen Senn 1 reb
The Lady Longhorns advanced to the championship game held in the ice arena at The Monument in Rapid City on Saturday, 18th, against the Upton Lady Bobcats. The Lady Longhorns held the Bobcats scoreless in the first quarter but the Bobcats fought back to tie it at the half. Faith took control of the game in the second half and claimed the championship title. TyAnn Mortenson led the scoring for the Lady Longhorns with 15 points, followed by Kambelle Schauer with 9. Schauer also had 9 steals on the night.
Quarter scores
Faith 10-13-33-43
Upton 0-13-21-30
Stats: Brynlie Price 3 pts, 2 rebs
Kambelle Schauer 9 pts, 2 rebs, 9 stls
TyAnn Mortenson 15 pts, 3 rebs, 4 stls
Jae’cyn Starr 2 rebs
Ann Ulrich 1 stl
Raynee Jones 1 reb, 4 stls
Tandee Nelson 2 pts, 4 rebs, 3 stls
Katelyn Totten 5 pts, 2 rebs
Whitnie Veit 5 pts, 4 rebs, 1 stl
Kaylee Smith 4 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl
In eighteen years of competition at the West River Tournament, the Lady Longhorns have been in the championship game 11 times and have won the championship game 9 times with consecutive wins these last two tournaments.