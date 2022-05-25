Ladies Medical Organization purchases AED’s to improve emergency response in Faith

The Faith Ladies Medical Organization(LMO) in conjunction with the Faith Ambulance recently purchased 8 Advanced External Defibrillator(AED) units in the month of March. “With the month of March being Heart Health Month, the purchase seemed fitting,” said LMO President Michele Hulm.

The AED’s have been distributed throughout the area to aid in emergency care(locations will be listed later in the article). Each location will have the AED in an easily accessible location. The Faith EMT staff will train staff and/or volunteers at each location to handle the units. However, these AED’s have been designed and equipped with step by step instructions to be used by a first responder with or without training. Each unit can be used on an adult or infant/child ensuring emergency care is delivered in those ever important first moments of an emergency. These types of devices are especially important in our large rural area considering the time it may take for the ambulance to reach someone needing emergency services. As the Faith Ambulance Service covers approximately 3,200 square miles.

Locations of the current 8 AED’s are: Prairie Home Church, Catholic Church(Faith location), Faith Christian Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints, Countryside Estates, First National Bank(Faith), Kefferler Kreations, and Prairie Vista Inn.

“The LMO is planning to purchase more AED units next year during Heart Health Month to expand the ability to save lives”, said Hulm.

The funds used to purchase the AED’s came from the LMO fund each of you contribute to by listing birthdays and anniversaries in the calendar each year, along with the purchase of calendars.

About the LMO:

The Hospital Auxillary was organized in 1966 with 30 founding members, active until the hospital closed in 1973. The Ladies Medical Organization(LMO) was founded in 1976 with an impressive group of active members. In an effort to raise funds to support the Faith Clinic and Ambulance Service the community birthday/anniversary calendar came to be, supporting the communities medical organizations through the years.