Labor day weekend a few more rainy days of summer 2025

With the calendar officially hitting September and summer fun winding down as everyone settles into a school routine, Labor Day weekend is usually the last hurrah of summer fun. That was not the case out here on the prairie this time round. Rain reports from around the area range anywhere from 3 to 5 inches over the Labor Day weekend.

Summer 2025 has seen more rain, overcast skies and humidity than several years added together. While there is not a complaint to be found about the moisture, there is still hay waiting to be put up, cattle work to be done and after this last weekend some fencing I’m sure.

The sea of green running along either side of the highway as you drive any direction from Faith right now is a wonderful site and as I’m sure most would agree, a great trade for ruined plans because of rain.

The Farmers Almanac is predicting above normal temps and below normal snowfall for winter 25-26 in western SD. A few local farmers and ranchers have predicted the opposite. I guess we will see how it turns out!