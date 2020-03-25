Kambelle Schauer Crowned Elks “Hoop Shoot” Regional Runner-Up

Rapid City, SD – Having already tasted glory in local, district, and state competitions, Kambelle Schauer captured Regional Runner-Up honors on Saturday, March 14, 2020, when she wowed the crowd at the Elks “Hoop Shoot” Northwest Central Regional Championship. Kambelle, the 13 year-old daughter of Doug and Amie Schauer, demonstrated accuracy from the penalty line well beyond her years and brought honors to her hometown of Faith.

Representing Deadwood Lodge No. 508, Kambelle, sank 19 out of 25 free throws in the 12 to 13-year-old Girls Division, which made her, a true standout in the field of more than 100,000 boys and girls, ages 8-13 , who have participated in the contest throughout the United States since last fall.

Now in its 48th year, the Elks “Hoop Shoot” Free Throw Contest has seen millions of participants since its inception, making it the largest co-educational youth sports program in the nation. Funded entirely by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, the Elks “Hoop Shoot” Free Throw Contest has served as a testing ground for sports legends Cleveland Cavaliers’ Trajan Langdon, WNBA 2001 Rookie of the Year Jackie Stiles of the former Portland Fire, Iowa Hawkeye’s head coach Steve Alford, Olympic gold medalist and former Golden State Warriors Chris Mullin, former North Carolina State star Jennifer Howard, and former Chicago White Sox third-baseman Chris Snopek.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a patriotic and philanthropic fraternal organization with nearly 900,000 members in more than 1,800 communities.