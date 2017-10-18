Jones qualifies for state

Good Luck Isaac at the State Cross Country Meet!

Congratulations to all on a great season!

The cross country team traveled to Philip on Wednesday, October 11th to compete in the Region 5B Crosss Country Meet. Isaac Jones qualified for the State Meet to be held in Rapid City this Saturday, October 21st!

“Congratulations also to the entire cross country team for their outstanding performance and great job of representing Faith High School and Faith Elementary, “ Coach Kraemer stated.

The top three teams and top 20 individual runners, at the Region Meet, qualify to go to State. In the Boys Varsity 5000 meter race, Isaac placed 10th with a time of 19:25. Isaac's teammate, Cale Baus, was very close to the qualifying standard. Cale placed 23rd with a time of 21:06

Results of Boys Varsity 5000 Meters: Isaac Jones, 10th, 19:25; Cale Baus, 23rd, 21:06; Joey Richardson, 32nd, 24:36. Results from Grade School 2000 Meter: Boys – Jackson Schauer 6th, Cooper Schuelke 7th, Caleb Richardson 10th and Roy Antrim 12th; Girls – Kambelle Schauer 7th and Katie Sheridan 11th.