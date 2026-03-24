Jacob Ulrich joins council after shuffling one councilman position, McMurtry resignation accepted

Kaylee Grueb, representing the school board, joined Faith City Council members on the Board of Equalization swearing in, at the Monday, March 16th meeting. There were no requests for evaluation adjustments.

Council shuffled one member’s position to be able to have a full council. Sandy Rasmussen resigned her At Large position and was appointed to Ward 3 that has been empty since Nathan Stern gave up that seat. Jacob Ulrich was then appointed to the At Large seat and these two were sworn in. Mayor Haefner said he would get Jacob’s committee list to him. Members welcomed Jacob to the council.

Mason Medrud, on behalf of the senior class, asked to use the gym for baccalaureate and have the stage set up by May 15th and that the fee be waived. They are willing to pay the set-up fee. Council approved the request.

Members accepted the resignation of Dennis McMurtry as a Utility 1 employee, effective March 31st. Dennis will fill in if needed in an emergency. They will work out those details at a later time.

Members approved the Generative Artificial Intelligence Usage Policy that Debbie presented at the last meeting, to be filed under Government in the policy handbook.

Resolution No. 03-16-2026-01 Transfers was approved.

Debbie reported that the company they’re getting the cable locator from had a demo model that they would sell them at $1,000 less, with the same warranty, so they went with that one.

Kim Bachman would like to use the city park for the annual Easter egg hunt at 10:00 on the morning of April 4th. Council approved the request.

Debbie informed members that their current dental insurance increased 8%, making it around $117.40 monthly. Delta Dental’s coverage was not much less and had less coverage.

A building permit was approved for Tina Kok for a metal garage. Collins had already looked it over and gave his okay.