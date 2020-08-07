Independence Day fireworks at Durkee Lake

July 4, 2020, was a day spent by many celebrating America’s birthday in a variety of ways.

Durkee Lake accommodated a wide array of activities over the weekend. The North Shore Golf Club hosted a Firecracker Open golfing event(more on this next week). Eighteen campers were parked near the docks over the weekend. Boats, kayaks, and various other water crafts along with swimmers enjoyed all the water had to offer. A day of visiting and fun filled activities were topped off with an impressive fireworks display put on by the City of Faith and Faith Volunteer Fire Department.

One observer commented that the display lasted 20 minutes, which was 2 minutes longer than the display at Mt. Rushmore. Also there was hardly a breathe of wind which allowed the fireworks to soar high and fully show their designs and patterns,One of which was red, white, and blue that fell in waves reminiscent of the American flag.