Harding County wins one, loses one over the Longhorns

The Faith Community Center was the host site for a double header for the Longhorns and the Harding County Ranchers on Saturday, January 6th, 2024.

The JV came up short in their quest for a win. Harding County had a small lead at the end of the first quarter and took the win. The Longhorns pulled within 2 points in the third quarter but the Ranchers increased their lead at the end. Krece Halligan led the Longhorns with 31 big points. Tace Berglund added 14, and pulled down 9 rebounds.