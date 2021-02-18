Haines awarded prestigious scholarships to Samford University

FHS Senior Allison Haines has been awarded both the Crosland and Davis Scholarships for students attending Samford University, a private Christian university, in Birmingham, Alabama. Allison decided on her number 1 college over the summer and submitted her application during Thanksgiving break.

“I have always wanted to attend a larger school away from home. After I applied in November, my family and I traveled to Birmingham in December to tour the college. Samford is beautiful, welcoming, and I really connected with the Birmingham area,” said Allison.

To be considered for these scholarships applicants must display a high level of academic achievement. Recipients of the Crosland & Davis Scholarships are among an elite group of students chosen for their outstanding scholarly achievements, their character, commitment to others and to the common good.

When asked what inspired her to stretch and grow in attaining her goals academically, Allison credited Mrs. Kasey Hale, Faith School Principle with being most influential on this journey. “Mrs. Hale has always pushed me to be the best I can be. She helped me research different colleges that would best fit my plan to continue my education beyond high school,” she remarked.

Allison will be majoring in Political Science and transition to Cumberland Law School after completing her college career at Samford. Her goal is to become a lawyer with a criminal or civil focus.

FHS and your community are proud of you, your accomplishments, and your commitment to others.

Congratulations Allison!