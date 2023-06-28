Fundraisers to keep City pool afloat

Faith City Swimming Pool staff spent Monday afternoon washing 25+ vehicles in shifts in the parking area of the pool to raise money for pool expenses. Patrons were generous and the fundraiser was a success. A water volleyball tournament, neon night, Hawaiian night and bake sale are in the works to raise funds for the swimming pool this summer.

The pool is open daily weather permitting from Noon to 5:00 pm. Night swimming may come at a later date while water aerobics start this week and swimming lessons will be available soon.

The YMCA has been and plans to continue to bring a bus once a week from Dupree helping to boost attendance.

The swimming pool has had many improvements over the years. In addition to the diving board, a slide and handicap accessible water lift chair have been added to the large pool. Of course the baby pool is always ready for the smallest of swimmers. Concessions are available and if you happen to leave something behind, a lost and found will be the first place to look!

You are welcome to pay each time you visit, however single and family passes are available for the season if you plan to enjoy the pool often.

Grab your towel, sunscreen, pool toys and head over to the Faith City Pool for a summer of fun and sun!