First National Bank and First National Agency in Faith host annual fundraising auction to benefit The Faith Arts Council

Tue, 12/09/2025 - 2:37pm admin
The 2nd annual fundraiser auction held by First National Bank and First National Agency in Faith was another huge success. The Faith Arts Council received a hefty donation after a fun evening of socializing and bidding by area residents. Each of the items ranging from fully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, potted plants and porch pots were extremely popular.
The Faith Arts Council has been and continues to bring the Arts and Art education opportunities to the community and surrounding areas of Faith S.D.  Don’t forget about their annual Talent Show. Remember to sign up and share your talents with everyone in the area.

