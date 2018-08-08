Final Mass held at 100 year old Plainview Church

By Carv Thompson

More than 100 people jammed the little “Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church” at Plainview, SD, on Sunday, July 29th, 2018, to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Church, and to honor and recognize the closing of the church. Declining rural population and church attendance necessitated the church closing.

Bishop Robert Gruss of the Diocese of Rapid City, presided over the final Holy Mass. Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Gruss were the current Plainview pastor, Father Janusz Korban, a former pastor, Father Michel Mulloy, and Deacon Larry Brown. Also participating were 49 year church member Mary Kay Sandal, Carole Brown of the Sioux Spiritual Center, guitarist Robert Dennis, and singers from the Faith, Plainview, and Red Owl parishes. Two local young boys were altar servers.

The weather had been rainy off-and-on all weekend but by 2:00 p.m. Sunday, God had cleared the way in time for the Mass and celebration. People had come from near and far for the event, many of whom had past connections with the Plainview Church and Community. After the Mass, refreshments furnished by parishioners from the Plainview area and folks from other communities, were served outside the small church while people visited, exchanged memories, shared tearful hugs, and took pictures. It was a wonderful, happy, event although a bit sad for many.

While the crowd was enjoying refreshments, the weather suddenly changed. The sky got dark and cloudy, the Northwest wind came up, and it started to rain. This moved the food and people back into the church or to their cars, the only shelters available. The people were grateful for this time together, to honor the 100 year old landmark Catholic church, while the Plainview parishioners respect the decision of the Rapid City Diocese, to close it.