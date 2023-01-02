FHS Seniors Visit State Capitol

The Faith High School Government class went to Pierre on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, to see our government in action.

While at the Capitol, the Senior class of 20 students visited with Representatives and Senators from District 28 and District 29, including Representatives Oren Lesmeister (28A), Neal Pinnow (28B), Kirk Chaffee (29) and Gary Cammack (29) as well as Senator Ryan Maher (28). Senator Dean Wink was absent that day.

The class was able to attend some House and Senate Committee meetings as well as both Sessions.

The Legislative Branch was not the only branch of government they observed and met with that day. They were able to meet with members of the Executive Branch. The class met with Secretary of State Monae Johnson, Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden, and Governor Kristi Noem.

While there, they were able to meet with Sandy Rhoden, who taught 5th grade to half of the class. The class met with the Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen, who explained the role of the Supreme Court in South Dakota’s Judicial Branch. They were accompanied by their Government teacher, Deanna Fischbach and Kelly Daughters, Superintendent.