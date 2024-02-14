FHS Seniors observed SD Government in action

The Faith High School Government class went to Pierre on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 to see our government in action. While at the Capitol, the Senior class of 14 students visited with Representatives and Senators from District 28 and District 29, including Representatives Neal Pinnow (28B), Kirk Chaffee (29) and Gary Cammack (29) as well as Senator Ryan Maher (28) and Senator Dean Wink (29). Representative Oren Lesmeister (28A) was absent that day, recovering from knee surgery. The class was able to attend some House and Senate Committee meetings as well as both Sessions.

The Legislative Branch was not the only branch of government they observed and met with that day. They were able to meet with members of the Executive Branch. The class met with Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden and Governor Kristi Noem. While there, they also met with members of the Secretary of State’s office.

The Judicial Branch of Government was also included, as the class met with Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen, who explained the role of the Supreme Court in South Dakota’s Judicial Branch. They were accompanied by their Government teacher, Deanna Fischbach and Kelly Daughters, Superintendent.