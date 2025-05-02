FHS Seniors observe SD Government in action and visit with South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden

The Faith High School Government class went to Pierre on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, to see our government in action.

While at the Capitol, the Senior class of 19 students visited with Representatives and Senators from District 28 and District 29, including Representatives Jana Hunt (28A), Travis Ismay (29B), Kathy Rice (29) and Terri Jorgenson (29) as well as Senators Sam Marty (28) and John Carley (29). The class was able to attend some House and Senate Committee meetings as well as both Sessions.

The Legislative Branch was not the only branch of government they observed and met with that day. They were able to meet with members of the Executive Branch.

The class met with Governor Larry Rhoden. They were also able to meet former Lt. Governor Matt Michels and former Governor Dennis Daugaard.

The Judicial Branch of Government was also included, as the class met with Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen, who explained the role of the Supreme Court in South Dakota’s Judicial Branch. They were accompanied by their Government teacher, Mrs. Deanna Fischbach and Mr. Kelly Daughters, Superintendent.

The class also happen to be visiting the same day Lieutenant Governor Tony Venhuizen was confirmed and sworn in as the 40th Lieutenant Governor of South Dakota.