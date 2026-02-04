FHS Seniors experience SD Government in action

The Senior Government class had the opportunity to travel to Pierre to experience the South Dakota Legislature firsthand. The day began with students attending a legislative committee meeting, where they observed and listened to both proponent and opponent testimony on proposed legislation.

Following the committee meeting, students had the opportunity to take a photo with Governor Larry Rhoden and then met with him in the Rushmore Conference Room to discuss state government and the legislative process. The group then visited the Secretary of State’s Office, where students learned about the responsibilities of the office and its role in state government.

After lunch, students enjoyed some time outdoors feeding the geese and fish before meeting with Jana Hunt and Sam Marty to further discuss public service and state government careers. The day concluded with visits to both the House and Senate galleries, where students observed South Dakota legislators in action on the floor.