FHS Rodeo teammates heading to National competition

The Faith High School Rodeo Team proudly sent twelve team members to the State High School Rodeo Finals in Belle Fourche, SD, June 12th through 15th, 2019.

Of the twelve contestants competing from Faith, three are moving on to the National High School Rodeo Finals as part of Team South Dakota. The Finals will be held July 14th - 20th, 2019, in Rock Springs, WY.

Joe Alaniz will be competing at the national level in the Bareback Riding event. Joe will bring 56 points with him to the national stage.

Mikenzy Miller is bringing 88 points with her as she competes in the Goat Tying event during the National Finals.

Rowdy Fischbach will be competing in the Light Rifle competition in Shooting Sports.

Congratulations to all of you on your hard work and good luck at Nationals.

Other highlights from the South Dakota State High School Rodeo Finals held in Belle Fourche over the last weekend are as follows.

Mikenzy Miller won the 2019 Reserve All Around Cowgirl. Mikenzy also received recognition for the fastest time in Goat Tying with a time of 7.19, a 2.11 in the Breakaway Roping, and in Barrel Racing with a time of 17.240.

Kyler Carmichael captured the High Score in the Boy’s Cutting event with at score of 144. As well as receiving the Dylan Fulton Memorial Award and the Rhett Fox Memorial Spurs.

Rowdy Fischbach received the Small Bore Reserve in the Shooting Sports contest.