FHS Lady Longhorns SoDak 16 bound

Lady Longhorns ... Back row: Head Coach Bryan Carmichael, Assistant Coach Cally Garrigan, Manager Shaie Veit, Jaycee Jones, Tallyn Pederson, Tristan Kennedy, Reagn Grueb, TyAnn Mortenson, Shada Selby, Statistician Cheyenne VanDerLinden, and Assistant Coach Doug Schauer. Middle row: Manager Reyse Antrim, Katie Sheridan, Jae’cyn Starr, Tandee Nelson, Kambelle Schauer, Kinley Kirkley, Manager Raynee Jones, and Manager Sawyer Simons. Front row: Madelyn Garrigan, Kaycee Groves, and Cassidy Schuelke. Photo courtesy Alison Grueb

The Lady Longhorns had a bye in the first round of Region 8B Tournament play.

Tiopsaye Topa was no match for the Lady Longhorns in their first round action on February 22, allowing the bench to all get in on the action. Shada Selby led the scoring with 17 points. Cassidy Schuelke added 13 on the night.

Quarter scores

Faith 18-51-66-83

Tiospaye Topa 8-8-16-23

Stats: Kambelle Schauer 2 pts, 4 stls; Katie Sheridan 5 pts, 5 rebs, 2 assts, 3 stls; Kaycee Groves 9 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assts; Tallyn Pederson 5 pts, 1 reb, 2 assts; Jaysee Jones 6 pts, 2 rebs; Kinley Kirkley 1 reb, 1 stl; Cassidy Schuelke 13 pts, 3 rebs, 6 stls; Shada Selby 17 pts, 6 rebs, 1 asst, 2 stls; Tandee Nelson 8 pts, 1 reb, 1 asst, 1 stl; Reagan Grueb 8 pts, 3 rebs; TyAnn Mortenson 6 pts, 2 rebs, 4 assts, 2 stls; Jae’cyn Starr 1 asst; Tristan Kennedy 4 pts, 7 rebs, 1 asst

The win put the Lady Longhorns in the championship game against a tough Harding County team. The Ladies led at the end of the first quarter but Harding County led the next two quarters. The Ladies were held to three points in the third quarter giving the Lady Ranchers a 7 point lead. Action got really exciting in the final quarter with the Lady Longhorns trailing with only a couple seconds left to play. Kaycee Groves saved the day for the Lady Longhorns with a last second shot to get the win and advancing them to the SoDak16.

Quarter scores

Faith 11-22-25-39

Harding County 9-25-32-38

Stats: Kambelle Schauer 4 pts, 1 reb, 1 asst, 1 stl; Katie Sheridan 1 stl; Kaycee Groves 6 pts, 4 rebs, 1 asst, 4 stls; Jaysee Jones 2 pts, 1 reb; Cassidy Schuelke 8 pts, 3 rebs,1 asst, 4 stls; Shada Selby 6 pts, 5 rebs, 2 assts, 1 stl; TyAnn Mortenson 13 pts, 9 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl; Tristan Kennedy 2 rebs

The Lady Longhorns will be playing Sully Buttes, Thursday in the SoDak 16. Good luck Ladies!!