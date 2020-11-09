FHS 2020 Homecoming King and Queen candidates

FHS 2020 Homecoming Royalty candidates have been announced. In addition to the King and Queen candidates pictured above, Junior Attendants are Kaycee Groves and Tayson Jones, Sophomore attendants are Tallyn Pederson and Trey Fuller, Freshman attendants are Skylar Vig and Jakob Long. The Prince and Princess are Rozyn Haines and Henry Fees.

Everyone is eagerly preparing for a full week of events to celebrate. The theme this year is 2020: going Viral. Coronation will be held Monday, September 14, at 7:30 pm followed by the burning of the “F” to kick off the week. There will be volleyball games here on Tuesday and Thursday as well as football Friday night. The ever anticipated parade will be at 2pm on Friday on Main Street.

The Alumni Association will be hosting 2 nights of dancing this year. Dakota Country will play at the VFW both Friday and Saturday night.