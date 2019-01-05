Faith Volunteer Fire Department hold fire safety assembly with students

Faith Volunteer Fire Department Chief Justin Haines along with firefighters Shara Haines, Lenae Haines, Lee Mortenson, and Jade Mortenson came to the Faith School on Monday, April 22, 2019, to visit with students in grades K - 6th about fire safety.

The crew explained how to exit a building from the second story during a fire, how to feel a door for heat and not to open the door if it is hot, and how to use a fire extinguisher.

Two very important items of discussion were having a fire plan with a designated meeting area outside the home and how a firefighter will be dressed when entering a burning structure.

Everyone then went to the parking lot to see one of the fire trucks used during structure fires known as the mini pumper and a truck that houses various tools that may need to be used at an accident scene.