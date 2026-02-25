Faith Senior featured in Rising Star of the West contest

Faith High School senior Harlie Heidler was featured as part of KOTA Territory News’ Rising Star of the West scholarship contest Monday February 23rd on KOTA Territory News on FOX at 6:00 and 9:00. Heidler qualified for the contest by submitting a short video of herself to KOTA Territory News.

Heidler is one of the semi-finalists who will be seen through March 13th. Her one minute commentary was aired and then placed on kotatv.com for viewers to watch and rate. One competitor from each week will then advance to the final round in May. The winner from that group will receive a $4,000 college scholarship, with a total of $7,500 in scholarship money awarded from KEVN Black Hills FOX and Monument Health.

The 2007 Rising Star of the West winner was Shad Christman from Lemmon High School. Kaitlyn Hemmingson from Spearfish High School was the 2008 winner. Annelise Ewing of Spearfish High School won the 2009 competition. Caila Brennan of St. Thomas More was the 2010 winner. Janesa Bakeberg of Spearfish High School won in 2011. Jordon Barthel of Lead-Deadwood High School was the 2012 winner. Rae McKee of Nemo won in 2013, with Gavin Brucklacher of Philip High School winning in 2014, Noah Storm of Stevens took home the title in 2015, Aubrey Cope of St. Thomas More was the Rising Star of the West winner in 2016 with homeschool senior Emma Smith in 2017, Douglas High School senior Ireland Larsen in 2018 and Stevens senior Jessica Benson was the winner in 2019. Douglas High School senior Melissa Rothe won the 2020 competition and Katherine Kvale from Bison High School won the contest in 2021, Sierra Hilgenkamp of Wall High School winning in 2022, Amanda Rothe from Douglas was the 2023 winner, with Elliot Hendrix of Stevens High School claiming the title in 2024 and Quinn Lewison of Custer winning in 2025.