Faith Senior to be featured in Rising Star Of The West Contest

Faith High School senior Allison Haines will be featured as part of KEVN Black Hills FOX’s Rising Star of the West scholarship contest Friday March 19th on The SIX and on Black Hills FOX News at 9:00. Haines qualified for the contest by submitting a short video of herself to KEVN Black Hills FOX.

www.blackhillsfox.com for viewers to watch and rate. One competitor from each week will then advance to the final round in May. The winner from that group will receive a $4,000 college scholarship, with a total of $7,500 in scholarship money awarded from KEVN Black Hills FOX and Monument Health. Haines is one of the semi-finalists who will be seen through March 19th. Her one minute commentary will be aired and then placed on

The 2007 Rising Star of the West winner was Shad Christman from Lemmon High School. Kaitlyn Hemmingson from Spearfish High School was the 2008 winner. Annelise Ewing of Spearfish High School won the 2009 competition. Caila Brennan of St. Thomas More was the 2010 winner. Janesa Bakeberg of Spearfish High School won in 2011. Jordon Barthel of Lead-Deadwood High School was the 2012 winner. Rae McKee of Nemo won in 2013, with Gavin Brucklacher of Philip High School winning in 2014, Noah Storm of Stevens took home the title in 2015, Aubrey Cope of St. Thomas More was the Rising Star of the West winner in 2016 with homeschool senior Emma Smith in 2017, Douglas High School senior Ireland Larsen in 2018 and Stevens senior Jessica Benson was the winner in 2019. Douglas High School senior Melissa Rothe won the 2020 competition.