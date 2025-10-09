Faith School District Board Member honored for years of service

Faith School District Board Member Scott Vance was honored by Associated School Boards of South Dakota with the Distinguished Service Award, which honors school board members for reaching milestone years in their service on their local school board.

The start of the 2025-26 school year marked Scott’s 15th year serving on the Faith School District School Board.

“Scott’s years of service on their local school board is an exemplary display of dedication to the students, staff members and community,” ASBSD Executive Director Heath Larson said.

“We’re pleased to have the chance to recognize Scott’s commitment to their school board work.”

“I am glad to see the recognition from Associated School Boards of South Dakota for Scott Vance and the 15 years he has dedicated to serving our students, staff, and community. His recognition is well deserved and reflects his steady leadership and commitment to making our schools stronger,” shared Kelly Daughters, Faith School District Superintendent.

ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 147 school districts they govern and the students they serve. Our vision is leadership to achieve excellence for South Dakota public education through a mission of partnering, advocating and leading.