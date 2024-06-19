Faith Rodeo Club compete at South Dakota State High School Rodeo Finals

The South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals were held in Fort Pierre this past week, with the Champions crowned on Saturday night during the 75th Anniversary Finals Performance. The SDHSRA has 515 registered members, 347 of whom qualified for the State High School Finals. Of those, the top 15 in each event competed in the "Short Go" finals on Saturday night. The competition winnowed the contestant pool to the Top 4 in each event, 57 cowgirls and cowboys total, to make up the South Dakota Team at the National High School Rodeo Finals to be held in Rock Spring, WY this coming July.

The Faith Rodeo Club sent 20 members to compete in the State Finals held in Ft. Pierre. The results are listed below. Faith has 2 members, Drew Harper and Jakob Long headed to Nationals in Rock Springs, WY, as part of Team South Dakota.

The Faith Rodeo Club was also voted “The Best Practice Rodeo” of the year and were presented a plaque in recognition of all their hard work to put on a fun, safe and competitive rodeo.