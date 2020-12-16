Faith Longhorns open season with win against Kadoka Kougars

The Longhorns opened their season on their home court on Saturday, December 12, 2020 with two wins over the Kadoka Kougars.

The jr. varsity were down at the end of the first half but came back to win by three. The Longhorns had three players in double digits; Jackson Schauer led with 15 points while Matthew Gray and Caden Selby added 12 each.

Quarter scores

Faith 5, 18, 31, 42

Kadoka 14, 20, 31, 39

Stats: Matthew Gray 12 pts, 3 assts, 4 reb, 1 deflect, 2 stls; Caden Selby 12 pts, 3 assts, 3 reb, 1 def, 2 stls; Jackson Schauer 15 pts, 1 asst, 2 rebs, 2 def, 4 stls; Brigg Price 2 assts, 1 reb, 2 stls; Drew Harper 3 pts, 3 rebs; Clay Longbrake 1 asst, 4 rebs, 1 def, 1 stl

The varsity boys had an easy win. Brayden Price led the varsity scoring with 17 points followed by Jackson Schauer and Tyson Selby with 12 each.

Quarter scores

Faith 19, 40, 52, 64

Kadoka 10, 18, 25, 33

Stats: Brayden Price 17 pts, 1 asst, 1 reb, 2 stls; Jess Harper 6 pts, 3 assts, 5 rebs, 2 stls; Matthew Gray 1 asst; Caden Selby 7 pts, 2 assts, 2 stls; Jackson Schauer 12 pts, 2 assts, 3 rebs, 1 deflect; Clay Longbrake 1 reb; Tyson Selby 12 pts, 6 assts, 8 reb, 1stl; Corbin Mackaben 4 pts, 1 asst, 3 rebs, 1 stl; Joel Gifford 6 pts, 6 rebs, 2 blks, 2 stls