Faith Livestock Anniversary Sale celebration
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 11:09am admin
Faith Livestock held their annual Anniversary Sale on Monday, August 19, 2019. The sale featured mostly home raised heifers.
Everyone was invited to enjoy a free lunch at noon and sign up for a chance to win a Cross 5 Cattle cooler provided by Faith Livestock. Dewey Carr was the lucky winner of the cooler. He is pictured above with FLA co-owner Mason Dietterle.
For market reports, upcoming sales, or consignments go to www.faithlivestock.com