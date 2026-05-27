Faith Legion & Auxiliary honors Veterans at Memorial Day program

The local Faith American Legion and Legion Auxiliary honored veterans from our area during the annual Memorial Day program at the Faith Community Legion Hall.

Gary Fisher, Commander, welcomed community members as they came to honor our fallen veterans. “Comrades, this day is sacred with the almost invisible presence of those who have gone before us. We honor the memory of those who gave their lives in the service to our country, and of those others who dropped their burdens by the wayside of life, and are gone to their eternal rest. May the ceremonies of today deepen our reverence for our departed friends and comrades. Let us renew our pledge of loyalty to our country and its flag. Let us resolve by word and deed to emphasize the privilege and duty of patriotism.”

Robert Fisher, Chaplain, led the group in prayer and also in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Dan Nolan read the Tribute to Veterans of all Wars. “Again our nation has assembled to honor its heroic dead. A thousand battles of land, sea and air echo the glory of their valiant deeds. Under the quiet sod, or beneath the murmuring waves, their bodies sleep in peace. But in the destinies of veterans, their souls go marching on. Because of them our lives are free. Because of them our nation lives.” The complete reading was followed by a moment of silence.

Louise and Amy Ulrich, for the American Legion Auxiliary, read the names of the 28 who we have lost in our community and surrounding area in the past year. A carnation was placed in a vase by Ann and April Ulrich as each name was read. Their memories of those family and friends will continue to live on in our daily lives.

Leonard Ulrich read the list of 50 veterans who are laid to rest in the Faith Cemetery and 9 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, some names we recognize and some are from long ago.

Let us remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms.