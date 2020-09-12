Faith junior high girls basketball team capture Little Moreau Conference championship

The Faith junior high girls basketball team traveled to Newell, Saturday, December 5, 2020, to participate in the Little Moreau Conference Basketball Tournament. The junior high Lady Longhorns played three games on Saturday in their quest to capture the title of champions.

In the first game of the day the Longhorns took on the Bison Cardinals. Faith overtook Bison with a final score of 37 to 24. Game two saw the Longhorns meet the Newell Irrigators on the court. Faith again won over Newell with a final score of 35 to 20. The final game of the day was against the Harding County Ranchers. The Longhorns prevailed again with a final score of 25 to 17 against the Ranchers.

Congratulations on your win Lady Longhorns! Your community is proud of you!