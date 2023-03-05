Faith High School National Honor Society induction ceremony

The National Honor Society is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students. More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to recognize those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. These characteristics have been associated with membership in the organization since its beginning in 1921.

The standards used for selection are a cumulative GPA of 3.0 and demonstration of leadership, service, and character by a self-evaluation and teacher evaluations.

Throughout the year, members of the Faith chapter serve as role models for other students. In addition to the strong academic records which established the eligibility for membership, the Faith chapter members are leaders in many student organizations and serve the Faith School District and community through many activities including the Study Buddy Program this year.

This year, Faith High School inducted 19 new members into the Faith National Honor Society, bringing the membership total to 42 students.