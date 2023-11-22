Home / Faith Independent / Faith High School FFA Team
Photo Courtesy Elke King

Faith High School FFA Team

Wed, 11/22/2023 - 2:40pm admin
The FHS FFA team traveled to Pierre and took part in the LDE Competition in their new district last week.
The Ag Sales team of Colby Capp, Tez Dieters, Jay Collins and Colby Skogen placed 5th.
Bridgett Lemmel placed 5th in Extemporaneous Speaking.
In the Employment Skills category TyAnn Mortenson placed 3rd qualifying for State and Journey King placed 10th.
Emma Jordan was the Team Helper and TyAnn Mortenson was Sentinel as District Officer.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here