Faith fourth graders trade Christmas party for a cause

That’s right, you read that correctly. The kids in Mrs. Hlavka’s 4th grade class have decided to pass on a Christmas party at school this year. Instead, they are opting to collect donations for the Fort Meade VA Medical Center and its residents.

The kids have decorated three boxes for collection of donations and have placed them at the Faith School, Faith Vet Service, and The Faith Independent. Your donations are very much appreciated by the fourth graders and Fort Meade VA. You may drop donations off at any of these three locations until December 11, 2017. The boxes will be collected at the close of business that day and delivered to the Fort Meade VA Medical Center on December 12, 2017.

To help everyone through the process of donating to receiving, here is a list of items that are needed and/or would be very much appreciated: Full Size toothpaste, denture adhesive, mouth wash(non-alcohol), shampoo, conditioner, stick deodorant, lip balm, socks(new), coffee, toilet paper, disposable plates, bowls, utensils, CDs(polka, waltz, old time country), winter hats, gloves, and coats(gently used). If you have any questions regarding donation do’s and don’ts please free to contact Cheryl 605-347-7206 or Melody 605-720-7151.

One person’s small action can make a big impact on the world and all of us on it. This particularly rings true this holiday season as these great kids’ understanding of tending to the needs of others is expanded. On behalf of Mrs. Hlavka, the fourth grade students, and their parents we appreciate you taking time to give back to our Veterans and supporting this project.