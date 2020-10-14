Faith FFA Chapter established at FHS
Wed, 10/14/2020 - 10:27am admin
By:
Elke King
The Faith FFA Chapter is official, with 21 members establishing precedence for future students.
The elected officers for the installation year are excited to instigate the heritage and benefits of the FFA program. In addition, all members appreciate everyone who has graciously donated to the Chapter and Agriculture Education. With these gifts, the program will encourage students to explore, learn, and grow their experiences in the world of Agriculture.