Faith Community Health Clinic receives electric wheelchair

The Horizon Health Foundation was recently presented with an electric wheelchair that was donated by Tony Reidell, Howard,SD, resident and Veteran. The wheelchair was used by Tony’s deceased wife and when she passed away, he kept it, thinking he may need to use it one day. After years of hauling the chair around and keeping it in storage, Tony decided he wanted to put it to good use and that there was someone else out there that could benefit from it.

While Foundation Director Tracy Pardy was visiting with Tony, she immediately knew where the chair was needed. “The Faith Community Health Center was the first clinic that came to mind, when Tony presented us with the offer,” said Pardy. “Our ramp is a bit steep for some of our patients and the gift of this wheelchair will help eliminate the risk of falls to our elderly patients. We are incredibly grateful to Tony for his generous gift .” Please consider making a gift to impact someone this holiday season just like Tony has done. You may contact Tracy at the Horizon Health Foundation at 605-772-5907.