Faith City Pool officially open for the 2025 summer season

The Faith City Pool is officially open for the summer! The pool will be open seven days a week with hours of 1:00 - 5:00 pm daily. That is weather permitting of course. Updates about the Pool will be posted on Facebook.

There are 3 ticket takers this year, those smiling faces that will greet you are Jordan Collins, Madison Simons and Emma Jones. Six lifeguards will be on duty this summer to make sure everyone had a safe and fun experience. Keeping a close eye on pool goers will be Charley Etzkorn, Raynee Jones, Shaie Veit, TyAnn Mortenson, Raegan Grueb and Bridgett Lemmel.

Bridgett will also be teaching swimming lessons this year. You are welcome to call The City of Faith to sign up for swimming lessons. The 1st session of lessons will be June 30th through July 4th and the 2nd session will be July 7th through 11th.

There will be additional sessions if there is enough interest. There will also be the option to offer a pre-lifeguarding class if there is interest. There will be no refunds for lessons and all children that are signed up will need to be potty trained.

Pool Manager Lorrie King has a fun summer of swimming planned, be sure you check out the Pool and soak up some sun.