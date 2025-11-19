Faith Arts Council hosts local flintknapper at Library

The Faith Arts Council sponsored an event at the Faith Library to celebrate Native American Month and highlight the talents and knowledge of a local artist.

Mike Stocklin who is a local flintknapper and primitive bow maker set up a demonstration area for the students of Faith School last week. Each class was able to see how a stone arrowhead is made, learn about how stone was used in various ways prior to modern technology and to top off the demonstration the classes were each gifted the arrowhead that was made during their time with Mike.

The Faith Arts Council brings Arts and Art education opportunities to the community of Faith and surrounding areas.

The Council sponsors a yearly Talent show and Art auction, Art in the Park festival and recently added the Black Hills Playhouse Dakota Players Theatre productions for children of the community to participate in a live theatrical performance. They also hosted a piano camp for kids this summer. The Arts Council relies heavily on donations from the community and grants. The Faith Arts Council is grateful to serve the talented and generous community of Faith.

The Arts Council will continue to add Art opportunities to their repertoire as they become available.