Faith Arts Council holds 1st annual Trunk-Or-Treat event

The Faith Arts Council held their first annual Trunk-Or-Treat on Main Street in Faith Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The event was held at the south end of Main Street. Local businesses and community members gathered at 4:00 pm to set up their Trunk -Or-Treat areas in preparation of a large crowd between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Community attendance did not disappoint as a large crowd came out to enjoy the event.

There were many fun and interesting costumes to see through out the evening. Former Faith residents Loren Slocum and Rattlesnake Pete made appearances(one did seem more lively than the other)! The kids all did a great job with costumes ranging from inventive to scary. A wonderful photo backdrop was provided by the Arts Council for attendees to take pictures in costume with family and friends, commemorating this first annual event. It’s safe to say this is an event that will be looked forward to year after year!

The goal of the Faith Arts Council is to bring the arts and art education opportunities to the Faith community and let local artists express their artistic skills.

If you would like to know more about the Faith Arts Council please reach out to President Lacey Wondercheck, Vice President Kathy Schuchhardt, Secretary Alison Grueb, Treasurer Mandi Brown, Member Elke King or volunteers Rae Shalla, Becky Ness and Annelle Afdahl.