Faith Arts Council holds 1st annual talent show

The goal of the Faith Arts Council has been to not only bring the arts to our area but also let local artists express their artistic skills. A talent show let us do both. We packed the VFW and had some very talented performers take the stage. It was so great to see the variety of ages and talents. We had two age categories—youth and adult and paid four places in each category.

Adult category winners were as follows: 1st place Adele Enright and Patty Kjelleson from Timber Lake with a Minnie Pearl act. 2nd place Jimmy Timmons playing the guitar and singing “I’ve been everywhere”. 3rd was Rae Shalla singing “Hallelujah” and 4th was Skylar Vig and Kaia Day singing “Night Changes”.

In the youth category winners were: 1st place Rio Wondercheck singing “Angels Among Us.” 2nd was the “Cheermonks” Koyle King, Joser Lemmel, and the Simons brothers who led the crowd in cheers. 3rd was “The Jokers” Joser, Tenley, Metteler Lemmel and Rozyn Haines who told us jokes. 4th in the youth was Braylie Heidler and April Ulrich who sang “The Cup Song”.

In addition to the amazing talents showcased at the event, we had a freewill bucket that allowed us to raise some funds to do our next project.

This first event was a huge success for the Arts Council and the community. We are looking forward to making this an annual event.