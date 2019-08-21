Faith Area Community Foundation present awards to 2019 grant recipients

The Faith Area Community Foundation(FACF) presented two local nonprofit groups 2019 grant funds during the Faith Stock Show & Rodeo performance Saturday, August 10, 2019.

The Meade County 4-H Rodeo received a check in the amount of $800.00. Meade County 4-H will utilize the grant funds to purchase an electric eye to be used during 4-H events in the Faith area community.

The Faith Ambulance Service received a check in the amount of $500.00 on Saturday to put towards the purchase of an AED and LUCAS CPR machine to ensure patients care in the Faith area community.

Pastor Connie Eichinger, Faith Methodist Church received a check in the amount of $200.00 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 to aid in the purchase of reading books. The books will be distributed to the Faith and Maurine Elementary schools. The goal is to place an age appropriate reading book in the hands of each child on the first day of school, in hopes of starting the school year off right, by encouraging kids to read.

The Faith Area Community Foundation (FACF) was formed in December 2018 and accepted a challenge to raise $200,000 in three years. After the $200,000 has been raised, the SD Community Foundation will award the FACF another $50,000 in the permanently endowed fund. Interest generated from our CSA will then be distributed to local organizations/groups to aid in their specific causes for years to come.

The Faith Area Community Foundation is focused and committed to enriching the lives of our community members by establishing sustainable funds dedicated to enhancing the cultural, educational, social, and economic aspects of our community while inspiring future generations to do the same.