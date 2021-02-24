Faith Area Community Foundation is Chasing the Ace, are you?

The Faith Area Community Foundation (FACF) entered their third year of fundraising with the new year in hopes of raising just over $130,000.00.

The FACF was formed in December of 2018. The group came together at a community meeting, appointing a board of 9 directors and began setting the ground work for a permanent endowment fund to benefit Faith Area residents for generations to come. The FACF accepted a grant challenge through the South Dakota Community Foundation to raise $200,000.00 in 3 years. Upon reaching this goal the FACF will receive an additional $50,000.00 in funds from the South Dakota Community Foundation, bringing the fundraising total in the Community Saving Account(CSA) to $250,000.00. These monies are permanently endowed funds that will supply grant funds for nonprofits in the Faith area to maintain or improve the community for many decades and beyond.

To reach this goal the CSA have hosted and participated in several fundraising events since coming together, including the SD Day of Giving held each December, softball and golf concessions, and the ever popular annual Game Night being held this year March 6, 2021, in Faith. All of these opportunities have led to the newest and possibly most exciting fundraising event to date for the CSA.

CHASE THE ACE is an exciting and fun way to donate to the FACF, possibly win cash prizes and, maybe...just maybe find the Ace of Spades to split the progressive jackpot with the CSA!

Here is how it works: Each week, you can purchase tickets from any of the board members, Wednesday night at 7:00pm a live drawing will be broadcast via Facebook live. One name from the tickets sold that week will be pulled from the tumbler. That person will win 10% of the week’s ticket sales and be contacted by phone if they are not attending the drawing in person to draw 1 card from the deck. The envelope will be opened to reveal their choice. If they find the Ace of Spades they will split the jackpot 50/50 with the CSA. If they find another card the game continues the next week as the jackpot grows with ticket sales and the deck is reduced by 1 card increasing your chance to find the Ace of Spades. For full details and official rules you can check out Faith Area Community Foundation on Facebook or contact any of the board members listed: Shalyn Hawley, Krissy Johnson, Becky Ness, Brad Lemmel, Linda Haines, Dana Keffeler, Glen Haines, Scott Gray, Kerry Frei, or Kris Escott.