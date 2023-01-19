Faith AAU wrestlers start a new season, do well at Westside Raider Youth Tournament

The Faith AAU wrestling group spent the last year working hard fundraising to purchase new wrestling mats. Through their efforts and a grant from the Faith Area Community Foundation(FACF) the new mat have been delivered and are being put to good use as the new season has started.

This group of young wrestlers appreciate the FACF grant to finish their project. Grants can easily be applied for twice a year by any 503C nonprofit. For more information reach out to a FACF board member.

Result for the group who attended the Westside Raider Youth Tournament are listed below.

Great job wrestlers! Keep up the good work throughout your 2023 season.

Tots-Boys 42-44

Mettler Lemmel placed 5th

Quarterfinal - Mettler Lemmel (Faith Longhorns) won by fall over Laython Suhr(Fall 0:55)

5th Place Match - Mettler Lemmel (Faith Longhorns) won in sudden victory - 1 over Noah Wilson(SV-1 7-2)

Bantam-Boys 47-51 A

Taze Hawley placed 2nd

Quarterfinal - Taze Hawley (Faith Longhorns) won by fall over Stottin Newbrough(Fall 0:23)

Semifinal - Taze Hawley (Faith Longhorns) won by fall over Tayshaun Jacobs(Fall 4:27)

Bantam-Boys 50-54 A

Ridley Lemmel placed 5th

Quarterfinal - Ridley Lemmel (Faith Longhorns) won by fall over Noble Brakke(Fall 0:22)

5th Place Match - Ridley Lemmel (Faith Longhorns) won by fall over Blake Wolf(Fall 1:14)

Midget-Boys 59-63

Joser Lemmel placed 2nd

Quarterfinal - Joser Lemmel (Faith Longhorns) won by fall over Miles Frederick-Medlen(Fall 0:53)

Semifinal - Joser Lemmel (Faith Longhorns) won by fall over Fitz Jobman(Fall 2:51)

Midget-Boys 60-65

Rio Wondercheck placed 2nd

Quarterfinal - Rio Wondercheck (Faith Longhorns) won by fall over Dalton Dolphay(Fall 2:43)

Semifinal - Rio Wondercheck (Faith Longhorns) won by decision over Michael Radlinger(Dec 6-0)

Midget-Girls 47-50

Rozyn Haines placed 2nd

Round 3 - Rozyn Haines (Faith Longhorns) won by fall over Brayleigh Luther(Fall 0:32)

Midget-Girls 58-63

Tailyn Hawley placed 3rd

Cons. Semi - Tailyn Hawley (Faith Longhorns) won by fall over Presley Ohrmund(Fall 0:40)

3rd Place Match - Tailyn Hawley (Faith Longhorns) won by fall over Paisley Newbrough(Fall 0:36)

Novice-Boys 65-71

Brayden Escott placed 7th

7th Place Match - Brayden Escott (Faith Longhorns) won by tech fall over Camo Kochersberger(TF 16-1)